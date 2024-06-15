UUIDv7 in 22 languages
UUIDv7 is a 128-bit unique identifier like it's older siblings, such as the widely used UUIDv4. But unlike v4, UUIDv7 is time-sortable with 1 ms precision. By combining the timestamp and the random parts, UUIDv7 becomes an excellent choice for record identifiers in databases, including distributed ones.
Let's briefly explore the UUIDv7 structure and move on to the zero-dependency implementations in 22 languages (as ranked by the Stack Overflow survey).
These implementations may not be the fastest or most idiomatic, but they are concise and easy to understand. Many of the code examples are interactive (but the results are cached, so you won't see different UUIDs very often).
As you can imagine, I am by no means fluent in all these languages, so if you spot a bug — please submit a pull request. PRs for other languages are also welcome!
Structure
UUIDv7 looks like this when represented as a string:
0190163d-8694-739b-aea5-966c26f8ad91
└─timestamp─┘ │└─┤ │└───rand_b─────┘
ver │var
rand_a
The 128-bit value consists of several parts:
timestamp(48 bits) is a Unix timestamp in milliseconds.
ver(4 bits) is a UUID version (
7).
rand_a(12 bits) is randomly generated.
var* (2 bits) is equal to
10.
rand_b(62 bits) is randomly generated.
* In string representation, each symbol encodes 4 bits as a hex number, so the
a in the example is
1010, where the first two bits are the fixed variant (
10) and the next two are random. So the resulting hex number can be either
8 (
1000),
9 (
1001),
a (
1010) or
b (
1011).
See RFC 9652 for details.
JavaScript
Initialize a random array with
crypto.getRandomValues(), get the current timestamp with
Date.now(), fill the array from the timestamp, set version and variant.
function uuidv7() {
// random bytes
const value = new Uint8Array(16);
crypto.getRandomValues(value);
// current timestamp in ms
const timestamp = BigInt(Date.now());
// timestamp
value[0] = Number((timestamp >> 40n) & 0xffn);
value[1] = Number((timestamp >> 32n) & 0xffn);
value[2] = Number((timestamp >> 24n) & 0xffn);
value[3] = Number((timestamp >> 16n) & 0xffn);
value[4] = Number((timestamp >> 8n) & 0xffn);
value[5] = Number(timestamp & 0xffn);
// version and variant
value[6] = (value[6] & 0x0f) | 0x70;
value[8] = (value[8] & 0x3f) | 0x80;
return value;
}
const uuidVal = uuidv7();
const uuidStr = Array.from(uuidVal)
.map((b) => b.toString(16).padStart(2, "0"))
.join("");
console.log(uuidStr);
The TypeScript version is identical, the only difference is the function signature:
function uuidv7(): Uint8Array {
// ...
}
Python
Initialize a random array with
os.urandom(), get the current timestamp with
time.time(), fill the array from the timestamp, set version and variant.
import os
import time
def uuidv7():
# random bytes
value = bytearray(os.urandom(16))
# current timestamp in ms
timestamp = int(time.time() * 1000)
# timestamp
value[0] = (timestamp >> 40) & 0xFF
value[1] = (timestamp >> 32) & 0xFF
value[2] = (timestamp >> 24) & 0xFF
value[3] = (timestamp >> 16) & 0xFF
value[4] = (timestamp >> 8) & 0xFF
value[5] = timestamp & 0xFF
# version and variant
value[6] = (value[6] & 0x0F) | 0x70
value[8] = (value[8] & 0x3F) | 0x80
return value
if __name__ == "__main__":
uuid_val = uuidv7()
print(''.join(f'{byte:02x}' for byte in uuid_val))
SQL
Get the current timestamp parts with
strftime() (SQLite) or
now() (PostgreSQL), get the random parts with
random(), concatenate everything into a UUID string.
SQLite (by Fabio Lima):
select
-- timestamp
format('%08x', ((strftime('%s') * 1000) >> 16)) || '-' ||
format('%04x', ((strftime('%s') * 1000)
+ ((strftime('%f') * 1000) % 1000)) & 0xffff) || '-' ||
-- version / rand_a
format('%04x', 0x7000 + abs(random()) % 0x0fff) || '-' ||
-- variant / rand_b
format('%04x', 0x8000 + abs(random()) % 0x3fff) || '-' ||
-- rand_b
format('%012x', abs(random()) >> 16) as value;
PostgreSQL:
select
-- timestamp
lpad(to_hex(((extract(epoch from now()) * 1000)::bigint >> 16)), 8, '0') || '-' ||
lpad(to_hex(((extract(epoch from now()) * 1000
+ (date_part('milliseconds', now())::bigint % 1000))::bigint & 0xffff)), 4, '0') || '-' ||
-- version / rand_a
lpad(to_hex((0x7000 + (random() * 0x0fff)::int)), 4, '0') || '-' ||
-- variant / rand_b
lpad(to_hex((0x8000 + (random() * 0x3fff)::int)), 4, '0') || '-' ||
-- rand_b
lpad(to_hex((floor(random() * (2^48))::bigint >> 16)), 12, '0') AS value;
Shell
Initialize a random byte string with
/dev/urandom, get the current timestamp with
date, fill the array from the timestamp and the byte string, set version and variant.
#!/bin/sh
uuidv7() {
# random bytes
rand_bytes=$(dd if=/dev/urandom bs=1 count=16 2>/dev/null | xxd -p)
# current timestamp in ms
timestamp=$(date +%s%3N)
t_hex=$(printf "%012x" $timestamp)
# timestamp
value[0]=${t_hex:0:2}
value[1]=${t_hex:2:2}
value[2]=${t_hex:4:2}
value[3]=${t_hex:6:2}
value[4]=${t_hex:8:2}
value[5]=${t_hex:10:2}
# version / rand_a
value[6]=$(printf "%02x" $((0x70 | (0x${rand_bytes:12:2} & 0x0F))))
value[7]=${rand_bytes:14:2}
# variant / rand_b
value[8]=$(printf "%02x" $((0x80 | (0x${rand_bytes:16:2} & 0x3F))))
# rand_b
value[9]=${rand_bytes:18:2}
value[10]=${rand_bytes:20:2}
value[11]=${rand_bytes:22:2}
value[12]=${rand_bytes:24:2}
value[13]=${rand_bytes:26:2}
value[14]=${rand_bytes:28:2}
value[15]=${rand_bytes:30:2}
echo "${value[@]}"
}
for byte in $(uuidv7); do
printf "%s" "$byte"
done
echo
Java
Initialize a random array with
SecureRandom.nextBytes(), get the current timestamp with
System.currentTimeMillis(), fill the array from the timestamp, set version and variant.
import java.nio.ByteBuffer;
import java.security.SecureRandom;
import java.util.UUID;
public class UUIDv7 {
private static final SecureRandom random = new SecureRandom();
public static UUID randomUUID() {
byte[] value = randomBytes();
ByteBuffer buf = ByteBuffer.wrap(value);
long high = buf.getLong();
long low = buf.getLong();
return new UUID(high, low);
}
public static byte[] randomBytes() {
// random bytes
byte[] value = new byte[16];
random.nextBytes(value);
// current timestamp in ms
long timestamp = System.currentTimeMillis();
// timestamp
value[0] = (byte) ((timestamp >> 40) & 0xFF);
value[1] = (byte) ((timestamp >> 32) & 0xFF);
value[2] = (byte) ((timestamp >> 24) & 0xFF);
value[3] = (byte) ((timestamp >> 16) & 0xFF);
value[4] = (byte) ((timestamp >> 8) & 0xFF);
value[5] = (byte) (timestamp & 0xFF);
// version and variant
value[6] = (byte) ((value[6] & 0x0F) | 0x70);
value[8] = (byte) ((value[8] & 0x3F) | 0x80);
return value;
}
public static void main(String[] args) {
var uuid = UUIDv7.randomUUID();
System.out.println(uuid);
}
}
by David Ankin
C#
Initialize a random array with
RandomNumberGenerator.GetBytes(), get the current timestamp with
DateTimeOffset.UtcNow, fill the array from the timestamp, set version and variant.
using System;
using System.Security.Cryptography;
public class UUIDv7 {
private static readonly RandomNumberGenerator random =
RandomNumberGenerator.Create();
public static byte[] Generate() {
// random bytes
byte[] value = new byte[16];
random.GetBytes(value);
// current timestamp in ms
long timestamp = DateTimeOffset.UtcNow.ToUnixTimeMilliseconds();
// timestamp
value[0] = (byte)((timestamp >> 40) & 0xFF);
value[1] = (byte)((timestamp >> 32) & 0xFF);
value[2] = (byte)((timestamp >> 24) & 0xFF);
value[3] = (byte)((timestamp >> 16) & 0xFF);
value[4] = (byte)((timestamp >> 8) & 0xFF);
value[5] = (byte)(timestamp & 0xFF);
// version and variant
value[6] = (byte)((value[6] & 0x0F) | 0x70);
value[8] = (byte)((value[8] & 0x3F) | 0x80);
return value;
}
public static void Main(string[] args) {
byte[] uuidVal = Generate();
foreach (byte b in uuidVal) {
Console.Write("{0:x2}", b);
}
Console.WriteLine();
}
}
C++
Initialize a random array with
random_device, get the current timestamp with
system_clock.time_since_epoch(), fill the array from the timestamp, set version and variant.
#include <array>
#include <chrono>
#include <cstdint>
#include <cstdio>
#include <random>
std::array<uint8_t, 16> uuidv7() {
// random bytes
std::random_device rd;
std::array<uint8_t, 16> random_bytes;
std::generate(random_bytes.begin(), random_bytes.end(), std::ref(rd));
std::array<uint8_t, 16> value;
std::copy(random_bytes.begin(), random_bytes.end(), value.begin());
// current timestamp in ms
auto now = std::chrono::system_clock::now();
auto millis = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::milliseconds>(
now.time_since_epoch()
).count();
// timestamp
value[0] = (millis >> 40) & 0xFF;
value[1] = (millis >> 32) & 0xFF;
value[2] = (millis >> 24) & 0xFF;
value[3] = (millis >> 16) & 0xFF;
value[4] = (millis >> 8) & 0xFF;
value[5] = millis & 0xFF;
// version and variant
value[6] = (value[6] & 0x0F) | 0x70;
value[8] = (value[8] & 0x3F) | 0x80;
return value;
}
int main() {
auto uuid_val = uuidv7();
for (const auto& byte : uuid_val) {
printf("%02x", byte);
}
printf("\n");
return 0;
}
C
Initialize a random array with
getentropy(), get the current timestamp with
timespec_get(), fill the array from the timestamp, set version and variant.
#include <stdio.h>
#include <stdlib.h>
#include <stdint.h>
#include <time.h>
#include <unistd.h>
int uuidv7(uint8_t* value) {
// random bytes
int err = getentropy(value, 16);
if (err != EXIT_SUCCESS) {
return EXIT_FAILURE;
}
// current timestamp in ms
struct timespec ts;
int ok = timespec_get(&ts, TIME_UTC);
if (ok == 0) {
return EXIT_FAILURE;
}
uint64_t timestamp = (uint64_t)ts.tv_sec * 1000 + ts.tv_nsec / 1000000;
// timestamp
value[0] = (timestamp >> 40) & 0xFF;
value[1] = (timestamp >> 32) & 0xFF;
value[2] = (timestamp >> 24) & 0xFF;
value[3] = (timestamp >> 16) & 0xFF;
value[4] = (timestamp >> 8) & 0xFF;
value[5] = timestamp & 0xFF;
// version and variant
value[6] = (value[6] & 0x0F) | 0x70;
value[8] = (value[8] & 0x3F) | 0x80;
return EXIT_SUCCESS;
}
int main() {
uint8_t uuid_val[16];
uuidv7(uuid_val);
for (size_t i = 0; i < 16; i++) {
printf("%02x", uuid_val[i]);
}
printf("\n");
}
PHP
Initialize a random string with
random_bytes(), get the current timestamp with
microtime(), fill the characters from the timestamp, set version and variant.
<?php
function uuidv7() {
// random bytes
$value = random_bytes(16);
// current timestamp in ms
$timestamp = intval(microtime(true) * 1000);
// timestamp
$value[0] = chr(($timestamp >> 40) & 0xFF);
$value[1] = chr(($timestamp >> 32) & 0xFF);
$value[2] = chr(($timestamp >> 24) & 0xFF);
$value[3] = chr(($timestamp >> 16) & 0xFF);
$value[4] = chr(($timestamp >> 8) & 0xFF);
$value[5] = chr($timestamp & 0xFF);
// version and variant
$value[6] = chr((ord($value[6]) & 0x0F) | 0x70);
$value[8] = chr((ord($value[8]) & 0x3F) | 0x80);
return $value;
}
$uuid_val = uuidv7();
echo bin2hex($uuid_val);
Go
Initialize a random array with
rand.Read(), get the current timestamp with
time.Now(), fill the array from the timestamp, set version and variant.
package main
import (
"crypto/rand"
"fmt"
"time"
)
func uuidv7() ([16]byte, error) {
// random bytes
var value [16]byte
_, err := rand.Read(value[:])
if err != nil {
return value, err
}
// current timestamp in ms
timestamp := uint64(time.Now().UnixNano() / int64(time.Millisecond))
// timestamp
value[0] = byte((timestamp >> 40) & 0xFF)
value[1] = byte((timestamp >> 32) & 0xFF)
value[2] = byte((timestamp >> 24) & 0xFF)
value[3] = byte((timestamp >> 16) & 0xFF)
value[4] = byte((timestamp >> 8) & 0xFF)
value[5] = byte(timestamp & 0xFF)
// version and variant
value[6] = (value[6] & 0x0F) | 0x70
value[8] = (value[8] & 0x3F) | 0x80
return value, nil
}
func main() {
uuidVal, err := uuidv7()
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
for _, byte := range uuidVal {
fmt.Printf("%02x", byte)
}
fmt.Println()
}
Rust
Initialize a random array with
getrandom::getrandom(), get the current timestamp with
SystemTime::now(), fill the array from the timestamp, set version and variant.
use std::error::Error;
use std::time::{SystemTime, UNIX_EPOCH};
fn uuidv7() -> Result<[u8; 16], Box<dyn Error>> {
// random bytes
let mut value = [0u8; 16];
getrandom::getrandom(&mut value)?;
// current timestamp in ms
let timestamp = match SystemTime::now().duration_since(UNIX_EPOCH) {
Ok(duration) => duration.as_millis() as u64,
Err(_) => return Err(Box::from("Failed to get system time")),
};
// timestamp
value[0] = (timestamp >> 40) as u8;
value[1] = (timestamp >> 32) as u8;
value[2] = (timestamp >> 24) as u8;
value[3] = (timestamp >> 16) as u8;
value[4] = (timestamp >> 8) as u8;
value[5] = timestamp as u8;
// version and variant
value[6] = (value[6] & 0x0F) | 0x70;
value[8] = (value[8] & 0x3F) | 0x80;
Ok(value)
}
fn main() {
match uuidv7() {
Ok(uuid_val) => {
for byte in &uuid_val {
print!("{:02x}", byte);
}
println!();
}
Err(e) => eprintln!("Error: {}", e),
}
}
Kotlin
Initialize a random array with
SecureRandom.nextBytes(), get the current timestamp with
Instant.now(), fill the array from the timestamp, set version and variant.
import java.security.SecureRandom
import java.time.Instant
object UUIDv7 {
private val random = SecureRandom()
fun generate(): ByteArray {
// random bytes
val value = ByteArray(16)
random.nextBytes(value)
// current timestamp in ms
val timestamp = Instant.now().toEpochMilli()
// timestamp
value[0] = ((timestamp shr 40) and 0xFF).toByte()
value[1] = ((timestamp shr 32) and 0xFF).toByte()
value[2] = ((timestamp shr 24) and 0xFF).toByte()
value[3] = ((timestamp shr 16) and 0xFF).toByte()
value[4] = ((timestamp shr 8) and 0xFF).toByte()
value[5] = (timestamp and 0xFF).toByte()
// version and variant
value[6] = (value[6].toInt() and 0x0F or 0x70).toByte()
value[8] = (value[8].toInt() and 0x3F or 0x80).toByte()
return value
}
@JvmStatic
fun main(args: Array<String>) {
val uuidVal = generate()
uuidVal.forEach { b -> print("%02x".format(b)) }
println()
}
}
Ruby
Initialize a random array with
SecureRandom.random_bytes(), get the current timestamp with
Time.now, fill the array from the timestamp, set version and variant.
require 'securerandom'
require 'time'
def uuidv7
# random bytes
value = SecureRandom.random_bytes(16).bytes
# current timestamp in ms
timestamp = (Time.now.to_f * 1000).to_i
# timestamp
value[0] = (timestamp >> 40) & 0xFF
value[1] = (timestamp >> 32) & 0xFF
value[2] = (timestamp >> 24) & 0xFF
value[3] = (timestamp >> 16) & 0xFF
value[4] = (timestamp >> 8) & 0xFF
value[5] = timestamp & 0xFF
# version and variant
value[6] = (value[6] & 0x0F) | 0x70
value[8] = (value[8] & 0x3F) | 0x80
value
end
if __FILE__ == $0
uuid_val = uuidv7
puts uuid_val.pack('C*').unpack1('H*')
end
Lua
Initialize a random table with
math.random(), get the current timestamp with
os.time(), fill the list from the timestamp, set version and variant.
local function uuidv7()
-- random bytes
local value = {}
for i = 1, 16 do
value[i] = math.random(0, 255)
end
-- current timestamp in ms
local timestamp = os.time() * 1000
-- timestamp
value[1] = (timestamp >> 40) & 0xFF
value[2] = (timestamp >> 32) & 0xFF
value[3] = (timestamp >> 24) & 0xFF
value[4] = (timestamp >> 16) & 0xFF
value[5] = (timestamp >> 8) & 0xFF
value[6] = timestamp & 0xFF
-- version and variant
value[7] = (value[7] & 0x0F) | 0x70
value[9] = (value[9] & 0x3F) | 0x80
return value
end
local uuid_val = uuidv7()
for i = 1, #uuid_val do
io.write(string.format('%02x', uuid_val[i]))
end
print()
Dart
Initialize a random list with
Random.nextInt(), get the current timestamp with
DateTime.now(), fill the list from the timestamp, set version and variant.
import 'dart:math';
import 'dart:typed_data';
Uint8List uuidv7() {
// random bytes
final rng = Random.secure();
final value = Uint8List(16);
for (int i = 0; i < 16; i++) {
value[i] = rng.nextInt(256);
}
// current timestamp in ms
final timestamp = DateTime.now().millisecondsSinceEpoch;
// timestamp
value[0] = (timestamp ~/ pow(2, 40)) & 0xFF;
value[1] = (timestamp ~/ pow(2, 32)) & 0xFF;
value[2] = (timestamp ~/ pow(2, 24)) & 0xFF;
value[3] = (timestamp ~/ pow(2, 16)) & 0xFF;
value[4] = (timestamp ~/ pow(2, 8)) & 0xFF;
value[5] = timestamp & 0xFF;
// version and variant
value[6] = (value[6] & 0x0F) | 0x70;
value[8] = (value[8] & 0x3F) | 0x80;
return value;
}
void main() {
final uuidVal = uuidv7();
print(uuidVal.map((byte) => byte.toRadixString(16).padLeft(2, '0')).join());
}
Swift
Extend the existing
UUID type with a
v7 function. Initialize a random tuple with
UInt8.random(), get the current timestamp with
Date().timeIntervalSince1970, fill the tuple from the timestamp, set version and variant.
import Foundation
extension UUID {
static func v7() -> Self {
// random bytes
var value = (
UInt8(0),
UInt8(0),
UInt8(0),
UInt8(0),
UInt8(0),
UInt8(0),
UInt8.random(in: 0...255),
UInt8.random(in: 0...255),
UInt8.random(in: 0...255),
UInt8.random(in: 0...255),
UInt8.random(in: 0...255),
UInt8.random(in: 0...255),
UInt8.random(in: 0...255),
UInt8.random(in: 0...255),
UInt8.random(in: 0...255),
UInt8.random(in: 0...255)
)
// current timestamp in ms
let timestamp: Int = .init(Date().timeIntervalSince1970 * 1000)
// timestamp
value.0 = .init((timestamp >> 40) & 0xFF)
value.1 = .init((timestamp >> 32) & 0xFF)
value.2 = .init((timestamp >> 24) & 0xFF)
value.3 = .init((timestamp >> 16) & 0xFF)
value.4 = .init((timestamp >> 8) & 0xFF)
value.5 = .init(timestamp & 0xFF)
// version and variant
value.6 = (value.6 & 0x0F) | 0x70
value.8 = (value.8 & 0x3F) | 0x80
return UUID(uuid: value)
}
}
let uuidVal: UUID = .v7()
print(uuidVal)
by Prathamesh Kowarkar, Sam Dean
R
Initialize a random vector with
sample(), get the current timestamp with
Sys.time(), fill the vector from the timestamp, set version and variant.
uuidv7 <- function() {
# random bytes
value <- as.raw(sample(0:255, 16, replace = TRUE))
# current timestamp in ms
timestamp <- as.numeric(Sys.time()) * 1000
# timestamp
value[1] <- as.raw((timestamp %/% 2^40) %% 256)
value[2] <- as.raw((timestamp %/% 2^32) %% 256)
value[3] <- as.raw((timestamp %/% 2^24) %% 256)
value[4] <- as.raw((timestamp %/% 2^16) %% 256)
value[5] <- as.raw((timestamp %/% 2^8) %% 256)
value[6] <- as.raw(timestamp %% 256)
# version and variant
value[7] <- as.raw(bitwOr(bitwAnd(as.integer(value[7]), 0x0F), 0x70))
value[9] <- as.raw(bitwOr(bitwAnd(as.integer(value[9]), 0x3F), 0x80))
return(value)
}
uuid_val <- uuidv7()
cat(paste(sprintf('%02x', as.integer(uuid_val)), collapse = ''))
Elixir
Initialize a random list with
crypto.strong_rand_bytes(), get the current timestamp with
os.system_time(), fill the list from the timestamp, set version and variant.
use Bitwise
defmodule UUIDv7 do
def generate do
# random bytes
value = :crypto.strong_rand_bytes(16) |> :binary.bin_to_list()
# current timestamp in ms
timestamp = :os.system_time(:millisecond)
# timestamp
value = List.replace_at(value, 0, (timestamp >>> 40) &&& 0xFF)
value = List.replace_at(value, 1, (timestamp >>> 32) &&& 0xFF)
value = List.replace_at(value, 2, (timestamp >>> 24) &&& 0xFF)
value = List.replace_at(value, 3, (timestamp >>> 16) &&& 0xFF)
value = List.replace_at(value, 4, (timestamp >>> 8) &&& 0xFF)
value = List.replace_at(value, 5, timestamp &&& 0xFF)
# timestamp
value = List.replace_at(value, 6, (Enum.at(value, 6) &&& 0x0F) ||| 0x70)
value = List.replace_at(value, 8, (Enum.at(value, 8) &&& 0x3F) ||| 0x80)
value
end
end
uuid_val = UUIDv7.generate()
Enum.map(uuid_val, &Integer.to_string(&1, 16))
|> Enum.map(&String.pad_leading(&1, 2, "0"))
|> Enum.join()
|> IO.puts()
Erlang
Generate random bytes with
crypto:strong_rand_bytes(), get the current timestamp with
os:system_time(), set version and variant, combine everything together.
-module(uuidv7).
-export([generate/0, main/1]).
-spec generate() -> binary().
generate() ->
<<RandA:12, RandB:62, _:6>> = crypto:strong_rand_bytes(10),
UnixTsMs = os:system_time(millisecond),
Ver = 2#0111,
Var = 2#10,
<<UnixTsMs:48, Ver:4, RandA:12, Var:2, RandB:62>>.
main(_) ->
UUIDv7 = generate(),
%% note: if you use an erlang release newer than OTP23,
%% there is binary:encode_hex/1,2
io:format("~s~n", [[io_lib:format("~2.16.0b",[X]) || <<X:8>> <= UUIDv7]]).
Zig
Initialize a random array with
std.crypto.random.bytes(), get the current timestamp with
std.time.milliTimestamp(), fill the array from the timestamp, set version and variant.
const std = @import("std");
fn uuidv7() [16]u8 {
// random bytes
var value: [16]u8 = undefined;
std.crypto.random.bytes(value[6..]);
// current timestamp in ms
const timestamp: u48 = @intCast(std.time.milliTimestamp());
// timestamp
std.mem.writeInt(u48, value[0..6], timestamp, .big);
// version and variant
value[6] = (value[6] & 0x0F) | 0x70;
value[8] = (value[8] & 0x3F) | 0x80;
return value;
}
pub fn main() void {
const uuid_val = uuidv7();
std.debug.print("{s}\n", .{std.fmt.bytesToHex(uuid_val, .upper)});
}
by Frank Denis
Nim
Initialize a random sequence with
random.rand(), get the current timestamp with
times.epochTime(), fill the sequence from the timestamp, set version and variant.
import std/[times, strutils, sequtils, random]
randomize()
proc uuidv7(): seq[byte] =
# random bytes
result = 16.newSeqWith(256.rand().byte)
# current timestamp in ms
let timestamp = epochTime().uint64 * 1000
# timestamp
result[0] = (timestamp shr 40).byte and 0xFF
result[1] = (timestamp shr 32).byte and 0xFF
result[2] = (timestamp shr 24).byte and 0xFF
result[3] = (timestamp shr 16).byte and 0xFF
result[4] = (timestamp shr 8).byte and 0xFF
result[5] = timestamp.byte and 0xFF
# version and variant
result[6] = (result[6] and 0x0F) or 0x70
result[8] = (result[8] and 0x3F) or 0x80
var uuidVal = uuidv7()
echo uuidVal.mapIt(it.toHex(2)).join()
V
Initialize a random array with
rand.bytes(), get the current timestamp with
time.now(), fill the array from the timestamp, set version and variant.
import rand
import time
fn uuidv7() ![]u8 {
mut value := rand.bytes(16)!
// current timestamp in ms
timestamp := u64(time.now().unix_milli())
// timestamp
value[0] = u8((timestamp >> 40) & 0xFF)
value[1] = u8((timestamp >> 32) & 0xFF)
value[2] = u8((timestamp >> 24) & 0xFF)
value[3] = u8((timestamp >> 16) & 0xFF)
value[4] = u8((timestamp >> 8) & 0xFF)
value[5] = u8(timestamp & 0xFF)
// version and variant
value[6] = (value[6] & 0x0F) | 0x70
value[8] = (value[8] & 0x3F) | 0x80
return value
}
fn main() {
uuid_val := uuidv7()!
for _, val in uuid_val {
print('${val:02x}')
}
println('')
}
Final thoughts
The previous version of the UUID specification (RFC 4122) was published in 2005. A K-sorted, time-ordered UUID is a much-needed standard refresher that will hopefully serve us well for years to come.
